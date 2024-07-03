MILWAUKEE — Bolstering their frontcourt depth with another 3-and-D-focused signing, the Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to a deal with free-agent forward Taurean Prince, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Prince, 30, is coming off a successful season in a critical role with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, he follows his most recent head coach, Darvin Ham, to a veteran Milwaukee Bucks team in pursuit of a championship. In 78 regular-season games with the Lakers, Prince averaged nine points and three rebounds per game while connecting on 39.6% of his 3-point shots — the second-best mark of his eight-year NBA career.

According to Charania, Prince is “expected to play a strong role in the Bucks frontcourt.” He’ll fill a gap left by the combination of Jae Crowder and Danilo Gallinari — two veteran forwards who struggled to make a significant impact down the stretch of last season in Milwaukee.

With recent experience playing alongside superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in L.A., and two more rising stars in Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns during a two-year stint in Minnesota before that, Prince is no stranger to his role and fits it well.

Standing at 6-foot-6, Prince is a natural small-forward, but has proven himself capable of playing the small-ball four in spots, depending on who surrounds him. Given his size, length and defensive instincts, Prince should be able to fit comfortably in all sorts of lineups for Milwaukee — whether that be as the team’s fifth starter (Prince started more than half of the games in his career thus far including 49 games last season), or a bench contributor.

Milwaukee’s free-agency agenda is clear based on their first two moves: Improve depth by bringing defensive-minded, complimentary veterans who can fill a clear role alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the rest of the Bucks’ core.

