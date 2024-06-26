MILWAUKEE — With the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, the Milwaukee Bucks selected 6-foot-5 shooting guard AJ Johnson, who most recently played for the of Australia’s NBL (National Basketball League).

A 19-year-old from California, Johnson was the first American player to join the NBL’s Next Star program highlighting up-and-coming prospects since LaMelo Ball. He was the No. 47-ranked draft prospect in the 2023 ESPN 100 and No. 26 in 247 Sports’ 2003 recruiting rankings.

Though his playing time was limited, Johnson showed flashes of dynamic athleticism, slashing prowess, playmaking potential and all-around defensive upside.

Johnson was recently mocked to the Milwaukee Bucks with the 33rd overall pick, third of the second round, by The Athletic’s Sam Vecenie.

Barring a trade, the Milwaukee Bucks will make their next pick 33rd overall on Thursday, June 27th.

