MILWAUKEE — On the evening of March 22, 2024, Thanalysis LIVE presented by Carbliss — a live event with more than 1,100 fans from 620 WTMJ’s parent company, Good Karma Brands — saw Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo join his brother, Thanasis, and sports media superstar Stephen A. Smith for an unfiltered conversation ranging from basketball and its history to fun facts, hilarious moments and plenty of excitement.

Go behind the scenes from the event with Stephen Watson in the video above!

Most of the live podcast recording centered around Giannis’ first ‘Thanalysis’ appearance with the two brothers recalling their past, basking in the present and daydreaming about the future.

Roughly midway through the evening, Stephen A. Smith appeared to explain his controversial opinions about Milwaukee over the years, using it as an opportunity to explain that he likes the city itself, but is having a hard time accepting cold weather as he gets older.

For the full episode, or specific moments from the longer conversation, you can visit the Thanalysis Show YouTube channel by clicking here.

