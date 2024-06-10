MILWAUKEE – ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham is re-joining the Milwaukee Bucks as an assistant coach to Doc Rivers.

Ham was fired as the Lakers head coach after the 2023-24 season; in two seasons with the Lakers, he guide the Lakers to a seven seed in the 2023 and 2024 Western Conference playoffs, but didn’t advance past the first round each year.

Ham came over to Milwaukee from Atlanta as a part of then-head coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff in 2018.