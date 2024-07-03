CLYMAN – A major update in the case of missing 37-year-old Crystal Rasch of Clyman – the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office has officially changed the investigation from a missing persons case to a death investigation.

The sheriff’s office said that no further details will be released to protect the integrity of the investigation. No charges have been filed directly related to her death and the sheriff’s office did not say whether they have found Rasch’s body or what caused them to make this change.

Her estranged husband, Zachariah Rasch, remains at the Dodge County Jail, held on $250,000 bond. Currently, he is only charged with seven counts of Misappropriate ID Info – Obtain Money, all felonies.

Investigators said that Rasch used his wife’s debit card a number of times since her disappearance on June 11. Investigators used surveillance video to link him to those purchases at multiple stores, which included included carpet cleaner, chemical-resistant gloves, stain remover, and drain cleaner.

According to a criminal complaint, the purchases added up to over $6,500.

In addition, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office was able to ping and trace two phone numbers belonging to Crystal Rasch. The last known location for one phone was on June 8 near Juneau. The other phone pinged near Adams, Wisconsin on June 17 and also showed a call on June 10 from that same area.

A vehicle registered to Crystal was found in Adams County at a property owned by relatives of her husband. The vehicle, a 2023 Mitsubishi Eclipse, is currently undergoing forensic analysis at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison.

This is a developing story and will be updated with any new information.

