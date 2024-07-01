MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks are bolstering their backcourt rotation by signing free-agent combo guard Delon Wright to a one-year deal worth $3.3 million, as reported by ESPN NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wright, a 32-year-old NBA journeyman, stands at 6-foot-5 and is known for being an effective all-around guard with an emphasis on perimeter defense. He’ll make for a strong complement to Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard as the team pursues its third championship and second since 2021.

During his most recent season, split between Washington and Miami, Wright averaged 4.5 points, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in just under 16 minutes per game. He shot 36.8% from 3-point land this season and just under 37% from deep across his last five seasons combined.

For most of his career, Wright has been a valued role player. He’s been on eight teams in nine seasons — oftentimes being included in trade deadline deals to help teams prepare for Playoff runs. In Milwaukee, he gets an opportunity to be integrated into the lineup early with the goal of providing a punch in the Playoffs.

For Milwaukee, Wright fits a clear position of need with his size, shooting and ball-handling ability, defensive prowess and understanding of his role. Bucks GM Jon Horst still has his work cut out for him as the team looks to navigate the restrictions imposed by the most recent CBA, which includes harsh roster and financial penalties for teams with high payrolls.

With most of the Bucks’ championship core from 2021 remaining intact under lucrative contracts, Milwaukee will prioritize signing win-now players on short-term deals — likely, veterans minimum contracts.

