MILWAUKEE – Governor Tony Evers has announced that the state is now accepting submissions from qualified vendors to conduct an instructional audit of Milwaukee Public Schools. The Department of Administration will be taking bids from July 3 through July 29.

“This is a critical step in our efforts to find real, meaningful solutions to the challenges facing MPS and drive future conversations about how we move forward,” Evers said in a press release. “My administration will be conducting a competitive selection process to find the best auditor for the job, and we look forward to getting both the operational and instructional audits underway so we can help work to get MPS back on track.”

This is the second of two audits the governor called for after Milwaukee Public Schools’ financial mismanagement became public in May. This instructional audit will focus on the district’s instructional policies and methodologies, including classroom learning environments, professional development policies, addressing external factors affecting classroom learning, and practices to support educators.

“Conducting an instructional audit at MPS is about doing what’s best for our kids, who must be the center focus of the work to address MPS’s challenges,” Evers said. “Hiring independent auditors who have the experience and expertise to audit classroom and school settings is critically important, as is doing a comprehensive review so we can examine classroom learning, the supports and resources available for our educators and staff, and how we can better address external factors that are affecting our kids’ success both in and out of the classroom.”

The other audit will be an operational audit, focusing on the district’s operations, processes, and procedures. The Department of Administration received two submissions from eligible vendors, Moss Adams LLP and MGT of America Consulting LLC, to perform that audit. The Evers administration expects to select a vendor in the coming weeks.

