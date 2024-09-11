GREEN BAY – It is arguably one of the most iconic moments to ever occur at Lambeau Field, and it didn’t even happen during a football game. Packers linebacker Chris Gizzi, a military veteran, leading the team out on the field before the first Monday Night Football game following the 9/11 terror attacks.

“That game sticks with me forever,” said Packers hall of famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN Wisconsin’s Wilde & Tausch. “I’ll never forget the raw emotions at Lambeau that night.”

The Packers hadn’t played since Sunday, Sept 9th. The team was scheduled to travel to New York for a Week 2 match-up against the Giants, but that game was postponed in the aftermath of the terror attacks. The Packers ultimately played the Giants at the end of the year.

“That was the Michael Strahan sack game where he set the record sacking Brett Favre,” Tauscher recalled. Strahan wouldn’t have broken the record against the Packers had they played in September.

As for that Monday night at Lambeau, Tauscher still thinks about it.

“When Gizzi carried that flag out, the cascade of emotions….” he recalled to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “Trying to get back to normalcy. It was a real powerful moment at Lambeau Field.”

