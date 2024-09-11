MILWAUKEE – There are moments in history that those who live through them remember where they were when the news broke.

For some, it was December 7th, 1941, when Japanese planes launched a surprise attack on the United States Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. Others recall the newsflash when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated November 23rd, 1963.

And for many alive today, that seminal moment was learning a plane had crashed into the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York on September 11th, 2001.

On this day 23 years ago, the first plane struck the north tower at 7:46 am Central time, then the south tower at 8:03 am. Minutes later, the Pentagon was hit by American Airlines Flight 77. Then, when the passengers on board United Flight 93 heard their hijacked plane would be used in another attack, they fought back, forcing the plane to crash in a field outside of Shanksville, Pennsylvania at 9:03 am.

The Milwaukee Police Department Honor Guard after rendering the rifle salute during the annual 9/11 Remembrance Event at the War Memorial Center. September 11th, 2024

Nearly a quarter century later, 9/11 now serves as a day of reflection for many across the country. In Milwaukee, the War Memorial Center serves as the gathering space for remembering the 2,977 innocent lives lost.

“[September 11th] still brings us together in a way where we can look back and honor the lives lost, but it also presents us the opportunity to reflect, for national reflection,” said Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson during Wednesday’s annual remembrance event. “The thing I remember the most is that people stood up, people enlisted, people served, people came together all across this country. There was a unity the likes of which we really haven’t seen sense”.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson speaks at the annual 9/11 Remembrance Event held at the War Memorial Center. September 11th, 2024

This year’s 9/11 remembrance event comes on the heels of Tuesday’s presidential debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump. Many at the War Memorial Center Wednesday said they had hoped the candidates would take an opportunity with the proximity of the days to call for renewed nationwide unity.

“As divided as we are now, human nature didn’t change in 23 years, we have it within us to come together again,” said 13th District Alderman Scott Spiker. “Once this election is over, there’s going to be a great opportunity to come together. Whoever the big leader is…if you don’t seize that opportunity, you do a disservice to the memory of those who died 23 years ago”.

Other remembrance events today across Wisconsin include:

A remembrance event at the Wisconsin 9/11 Memorial & Education Center in Kewaskum from 1 to 2pm. Speakers will include Senior Director of Design for the National 9/11 Memorial and Museum Ronaldo Vega.

A concert held by the Oconomowoc Legion Band at the Bandshell (324 West Wisconsin Avenue) at 7pm. Attendees are invited to sit at the outdoor venue or bring picnic blankets or lawn chairs.

A silent parade hosted by the Stratford Fire and Police Departments at 8pm.

