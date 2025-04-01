WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha City Hall has a high turnout of voters for the spring election. The Supreme Court race between Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel and Dane County Judge Susan Crawford will be decided by tonight’s results. Election officials say things are going well.

Voting Entrance sign in Waukesha

“Everything is going according to plan, going well. We haven’t had any major issues. No real lines, no real hassles,” says Linda Gourdoux, Interim City Clerk. “It’s important for people to get out and voice their opinion because unless you vote, you really can’t complain about anything.”

Waukesha City Hall and Municipal Court

Election officials in Waukesha say the turnout is typical, if not stronger than usual for a spring election.

“We’ve had a busy day compared to other spring elections. There’s been a tremendous amount of early voting and absentee voting,” says Harry, Chief Election Official. “It’s comprable to the 2024 election.

Polls close at 8 p.m.