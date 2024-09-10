MILWAUKEE – For the first time in nearly 60 years, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has plans to construct new Catholic K-8 schools in the City of Milwaukee.
The two new structures will serve as replacements for both St. Rafael the Archangel and Prince of Peace School, and will be located on the city’s south side, where both schools currently operate. Seton Catholic Schools plans to break ground on both projects this fall, with the new buildings tentatively set to open in the fall of 2026.
“This represents a major milestone for Catholic education not only in Milwaukee, but regionally and even nationally,” said Archbishop Jerome E. Listecki Tuesday. “This sends a strong message about Seton’s deep commitment to urban, Catholic education in Milwaukee. These two new schools will educate a new generation and become anchors that further revitalize these neighborhoods and assist in building a stronger community.”
The two buildings will be a $23 million investment. The majority of the funding for the two buildings is coming from the larger $40 million fundraising campaign. Seton Catholic Schools says they have raised well over half of the $40 million in the quiet phase of the campaign and are now entering the public phase of fundraising.
“The announcement represents a significant commitment from and investment by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee and Seton benefactors in further strengthening and enhancing urban education in the City of Milwaukee,” said President and CEO of Seton Catholic Schools Brian Couch. “Seton Catholic Schools already has commitments from donors for well over half of that ($40 million) goal.”
There are currently 14 Seton schools located throughout Greater Milwaukee, including expansion to include two Messmer elementary schools located on the city’s north side, for the start of the 2024-25 school year.
Archbishop Listecki says the moves showcase the Archdiocese’s commitment to education in the City of Milwaukee, as other public school districts weigh consolidation.
“When you’re talking about individuals who are economically challenged or those in neighborhoods that are somewhat depressed, it’s literally education that allows an avenue for individual students to progress in their lives” says Listecki.
The current schools will continue operating as usual while construction of the new St. Rafael and Prince of Peace is underway.
