BEI:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — William Contreras had three hits and drove in a run, Garrett Mitchell hit a home run and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the San Francisco Giants 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Aaron Civale (6-8) allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings, pitching well against the Giants after throwing seven shutout innings against them two weeks ago and improving to 4-2 since being traded to the Brewers from the Rays in July.

The NL Central-leading Brewers, who entered the game having lost four of five, are now 4 1/2 games ahead of the Cubs in the division. The Giants fell eight games back of the third NL wild card.

Four of the Brewers’ first five batters got hits to start the game off Giants starter Landon Roupp (0-1). Contreras singled home Jackson Chourio, and Willy Adames knocked in Contreras to give Milwaukee a 2-0 lead.

Matt Chapman hit an RBI double in the bottom of the first for the Giants. Mitchell and Mike Yastrzemski traded solo homers in the sixth inning.

DL Hall, Trevor Megill and Devin Williams combined to shut out the Giants over the final 3 2/3 innings. Williams earned his 10th save, striking out Tyler Fitzgerald with the tying run on second to end the game.

Roupp settled down after the first, allowing two runs in five innings. The 26-year-old made his first career start for the Giants, getting the late call to replace scheduled starter and fellow rookie Hayden Birdsong.

Giants manager Bob Melvin said that Birdsong was feeling fine, but wanted Roupp — who had made 19 prior appearances out of the bullpen but had not pitched since last Thursday — to not go too long without pitching.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: RHP Jordan Hicks (right shoulder inflammation) was scheduled to pitch in a rehab assignment with Single-A San Jose on Tuesday … LHP Robbie Ray (left hamstring strain) is set to throw a bullpen session on Wednesday.

UP NEXT

LHP Blake Snell (2-3, 3.62 ERA) is scheduled to pitch for the Giants on Wednesday, opposite RHP Colin Rea (12-4, 3.72 ERA) for the Brewers.