Stories you might have missed from across Wisconsin.

Burlington: Racine County considering contribution to Browns lake dredging.

The Browns Lake Sanitary District and the town of Burlington have plans to dredge large sections of the 397 acre lake . This is an expensive project with costs projected to range from $9.3 million to $12.2 million. The sanitation District and Burlington might be getting some financial help from Racine County in the form of a $1.1 million contribution to the project. The county received $2 million last year as part of a nationwide class-action suit against Monsanto. Member of the county’s Finance and Human Resource Committee voted last week to recommend using $1.1 million to help pay for the browns Lake Project. According to the Journal Times, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to consider the potential contribution. If approved, it would make the county a partner in the dredging project. Supervisor Robert Miller who voted for the plan said “It’s been a gem for the county and regionally. Early projections are that about 500,000 tons of sediment and other pollutants will be removed which will rejuvenate the lake. Full Story

Peshtigo: Peshtigo Fire Department receives new equipment through grant program.

Protecting the public comes with a hefty price tag. As part of the 2024 Rewarding Responders Grant Program, Wisconsin Public service awarded the Peshtigo FD $2,000 dollars and they put that money to good use. The grant was used to purchase a gas detector that will help alert firefighters and the public to the presence of hazardous gasses like carbon monoxide. The new device replaces an old monitor and will be of great use during the winter as homeowners begin to heat their homes on a regular basis. The Peshtigo Times reports that Matt Cullen, media representative for WPS presented the device to Fire Chief Charles Gardon. “The fire department is very deserving of this” Cullen said. “We’re more than honored to present this to you. Thank you for all you do.” the WPS Foundation and the Rewarding Responders Program has awarded more than $600,000 to help police, fire and emergency services agencies strengthen public safety in their communities. Full Story

Somers: Volunteers needed for annual Pike River Cleanup.

Woodsy Owl told us to give a hoot and not pollute but that message has been lost on some people along the Pike River. Over the years all manner of litter has been pulled out of the river from hot water heaters, tires, plastic bottles and even a mannequin. That’s why every year since 2007, volunteers have joined in the Pike River Cleanup. The initiative is coordinated by Root-Pike-Win and the Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association. The goal is to keep the river basin and environment around it clean for bikers, kayakers hikers anglers and all outdoor enthusiasts. This year’s event is happening Saturday September 21 from 9-noon at Petrifying Springs Park at Area No. 4. Volunteers of all ages are invited. Last year the event drew over 100 volunteers, the most since the event began. Small Businesses private donors and corporations are encouraged to become sponsors. If you want to help, contact Jim Zondalk at [email protected] Full Story