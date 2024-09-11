RACINE, Wis. — A Racine man is in custody after investigators searched his home and allegedly found enough child pornography images to submit charges for 10 counts of Possession of Child Pornography, as confirmed by Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling.

According to Sheriff Schmaling, investigators with his office’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit received intel from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that someone in the City of Racine may have been storing child pornography in July 2024. Through their investigation, they established reason to believe 49-year-old Christopher Marzette was their suspect.

On September 6, 2024, authorities received and executed a search warrant at Marzette’s home on the 1400-block of 10th St. in Racine. Those searching the suspect’s home included a Wisconsin Dept. of Justice computer analyst, Racine County Sheriff’s investigators and K9 Stella, who is trained in detecting electronic storage devices.

During their search, authorities allegedly found several electronic devices storing files of child pornography. They say Marzette also admitted to owning a Google account linked to the child pornography, leading to his arrest and transportation to the Racine County Jail.

10 counts of possession of child pornography have been submitted for the suspect, who is being held on a $500,000 bail. Sheriff Schmaling said the following in a statement to the public:

“I am astonished by the number of perverts the ICAC investigators consistently arrest for possession of child pornography. “These people are the reason children are initially victimized, and they present a clear danger to the children in our own community – this is why the Sheriff’s Office will not waiver in our commitment to investigate and arrest pedophiles.”

