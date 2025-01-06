MILWAUKEE — Can you recognize the man in the pictures above? Milwaukee Police are looking for this suspect in an attempted armed robbery and shooting in late December.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, authorities were alerted to the attempted armed robbery at 9:10 p.m. CST on Friday, December 20. The masked man is accused of entering a convenience store on W. Good Hope Rd near the intersection with N 78th St armed with a handgun.

Police say the man pointed his firearm at an employee of the convenience store, demanding that they turn over money from the cash register. Authorities say the suspect shot at the victim and fled the store, driving off in a two-door, 2006 Black Pontiac G6.

Authorities described the suspect as an African American man, in his 50s, who was seen wearing a black Carhartt hat, a grey skull mask, a green and yellow checkered jacket, blue pants and chestnut-colored shoes.

However, the man’s identity remains unknown. Milwaukee Police ask that anyone with information call them at (414) 935-7360. If you do not want to attribute your name to the tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips, or submit your tip online via P3 Tips.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: A welfare check leads to a SWAT response in Appleton