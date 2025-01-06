MADISON – The City of Madison is looking to name five pieces of snow removal equipment, and officials are seeking suggestions. The City will consider open nominations for plow names in the coming weeks and then will allow the public to vote for their favorites. “The goal of this is to bring some lighthearted joy. Please keep this in mind when thinking about and submitting names,” stated the public invitation for input from the City.

It’s not new, but it is popular. The City took suggestions for plows and equipment in 2023 with the winning names including, a tractor called “Seymour Pavement,” a brine truck titled “Saltimus Prime,” and a sidewalk plow named “Snowbi Wan Kenobi.” The City made trading cards last winter, and this year has a new handful of equipment needing names.

On the website seeking public nominations, the City offers the following suggestion, “Puns, references to pop culture (which can range from art in the Louvre to video games to everything in between), and outright silliness are all welcome. Sports, movies, music, television shows, popular Twitch or YouTube streamers – all of these interests are fair game for a silly plow name.”

Nominations are open through January 24th, with voting for the finalists beginning in February.

Click here for the link if you’re feeling creative.