KENOSHA, Wis. — Public discussion about an operational referendum to help fund the Kenosha Unified School District is happening later this week.

The School District is hosting a series of town hall meetings to discuss the district’s financial challenges, with the first meeting taking place at Bradford High School on Thursday, Jan. 9 at 5:30 p.m. CST.

Officials said the district’s financial challenges have continued to increase even after closing multiple schools and reducing staff.

If approved, the referendum would increase the district’s revenue limit by $23 million through the 2029-30 school year and close the school’s projected $19 millon deficit in the upcoming year. The increased budget would help pay for things like increased security, implementing state mandated programs and funding to help retain school staff.

The referendum would also increase property taxes by $1.25 per year for every $1,000 of equalized property value within the district.

The district is hosting four town halls leading up to Feb 18, 2025, when the community can vote on the referendum.