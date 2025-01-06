MILWAUKEE – Southeast Wisconsin lakeshore communities could see several inches of snow as the far northwestern edge of a major storm impacting parts of the country moves north to south.

The heaviest bands are expected over portions of Racine and Kenosha Counties east of I41/94, with up to six inches possible. Lake effect bands producing 1-3 inches of snow will also be possible in Milwaukee County, with a hard cut-off point of I43/94 eastward. All three counties are under a Winter Weather Advisory until 4:00pm this afternoon.

“Even though Milwaukee County has been added to the Winter Weather Advisory there’s a good chance areas northwest of the city don’t see any snow at all,” says Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Brendan Johnson.

Lake effect snow will impact far southeast WI into this afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Milwaukee, Racine, and Kenosha counties until 4 pm. Impacts to the morning commute are likely from Milwaukee southward along and east of I-94. #wiwx pic.twitter.com/EvToNDYZb0 — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMilwaukee) January 6, 2025

The Milwaukee Department of Public Works says it began treating main roadways with a brine solution as early as last Friday in preparation for the storm.

WTMJ listeners on the roads report earlier bands moving through early Monday have produced some freezing drizzle in parts of Ozaukee and Sheboygan Counties, causing some slippery spots on freeways and side streets.

Much of the snow is expected to wrap up in the early afternoon, but lingering bands could roll over Racine and Kenosha Counties into the afternoon drive. Once winds shift from north-northeast to northwest, the snow will push back over Lake Michigan, ending the snow chances in Southeast Wisconsin.