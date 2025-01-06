GREEN BAY, Wis. — Standout wide receiver, Christian Watson is suspected to have torn his ACL in the Green Bay Packers’ regular-season finale – an injury that would end his season and put the beginning of his 2025 campaign in jeopardy.

This report initially came from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, who reports that it is believed that Watson suffered additional damage to his knee on top of the possible ACL tear when he suffered a non-contact injury while running a route in the Packers’ 24-22 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 18.

The 6-foot-4 wideout finished his third NFL season with 620 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 15 games after appearing in just nine games the season prior. He cemented himself in the past two seasons as QB Jordan Love’s favorite deep threat, averaging 21.4 yards per catch this year.

GAME RECAP: Packers fall to the Bears 24-22

Love, who is tending to a hand/elbow injury that forced head coach Matt LaFleur to bench him for much of the regular-season finale, was reportedly kept on the sidelines out of precaution — not because of long-term implications or the severity of his injury. Fans will need to monitor injury reports throughout the week for their quarterback, but he is likely returning to play in the Packers’ Wild Card matchup with the No. 2-seeded Philadelphia Eagles.

As confirmed by Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz, Watson was already questionable with a knee injury entering the game and reportedly pushed to participate. Now, after damaging his knee further, Watson is expected to miss the Packers’ Playoff run and potentially, the start of the 2025 regular season.

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued as further details are revealed.

TOP GREEN BAY PACKERS HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Jacobs, McKinney & Gary representing Green Bay Packers in 2025 Pro Bowl