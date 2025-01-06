WASHINGTON (AP) – After going through all the certificates for 50 states and D.C., Congress anticlimactically certified the 2024 election for Trump and Vance.

It happened with little fanfare with some members taking breaks from looking at the dais to check their phones or engage in conversations with their neighbors.

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the tally as President-elect Donald Trump receiving 312 votes and Harris herself receiving 226 votes.

Her announcements of both received raucous cheers in the chamber.

When she announced Trump’s victory, she smiled tightly as Republicans gave a standing ovation.

Democrats who were trapped in the House gallery four years ago when Donald Trump’s supporters were trying to break down the doors to the chamber posed for a photo in the same spot ahead of this year’s January 6th certification.

Washington Rep. Pramila Jayapal posted it on X and wrote “we will not forget.”