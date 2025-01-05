APPLETON, Wis. — A welfare check lead to a response from the Appleton Police Department’s crisis negotiators and Special Weapons and Tactics team.

An apartment complex in Appleton received a shelter-in-place order when police encountered an armed person while conducting a welfare check at a residence near the intersection of N. Bay St. and E. Lindbergh St. Friday, Jan 3 around 3 p.m.

Residents at the complex were evacuated and police contacted the armed individual over the phone. Appleton Police crisis negotiators and the SWAT team were called in to help.

Crisis negotiators kept in contact with the person for several hours into Friday evening. The SWAT team eventually entered the residence and took the person into custody, they were then taken to a local hospital for care.

The police are investigating the circumstances around the incident but say there is no ongoing threat to public safety.