WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A 32-year-old middle school counselor was arrested on several charges related to an alleged sexual relationship with an underaged student, as confirmed by the Wisconsin Dells Police Department.

According to local authorities, a complaint was submitted on August 23, 2024, claiming that a Wisconsin Dells School District employee was having an inappropriate relationship with one of his students. Their investigation found that Cory R. Alfaro — a Counselor at Wisconsin Dells Middle School — allegedly engaged in sexual relations with a juvenile.

On August 27, Alfaro was taken into custody when confronted by Wisconsin Dells police officers. He is facing charges of second-degree Sexual Assault of a Child and Repeated Act of Sexual Assault of a Child, authorities confirmed.

Although Alfaro is now in custody, the investigation remains ongoing. At this stage of their investigation, Wisconsin Dells police have not provided any indication or suspicion that Alfaro was engaged in similar activity with other minors.

However, that investigation is ongoing and authorities are requesting that community members contact Det. Sgt. Brent Brown with any information relevant to the investigation. You can do so by calling 608-253-1611 (Extension 188) or by emailing him at [email protected].

Wisconsin Dells authorities say they received assistance from the Lake Delton Police Department, Baraboo Police Department, Sauk County Sheriff’s Office and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

