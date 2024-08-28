MILWAUKEE — Following a busy week at the Democratic National Convention, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren took Vice President Harris’ campaign to the northern suburbs of Milwaukee on Monday.

During her visit to Ozaukee County Democratic Party’s small headquarters, Warren spoke about Harris’ pledge to impose a federal ban on price gouging on groceries, enacting a new child tax credit for families with newborn children and offering first-time home buyers help with down payments.

The next day, Spanning the State’s Kristin Brey had a chance to speak with the Senator to ask about the difference between “price gouging” and “price fixing” and how she levels with Americans who equate “debt forgiveness for some” with “raising everyone’s taxes.”

