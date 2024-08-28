MILWAUKEE — What’s it like working for, and with the FBI? Wisconsin’s Afternoon News had an exclusive conversation with Michael Hensle, the Special Agent in Charge at the FBI – Milwaukee. In this engaging interview, Hensle delved into the details of his distinguished career and the path that led him to his current role.

He also provided a behind-the-scenes look at the FBI’s operations during the Republican National Convention held in Milwaukee this past July, sharing insights into the complex logistics and security measures involved.

Hensle also discusses some of the biggest challenges facing the state of Wisconsin, offering a rare glimpse into the life of an FBI special agent in charge.

Wisconsin’s Afternoon News with Julia Fello and John Mercure airs on weekdays from 3 to 6 p.m. CST.

