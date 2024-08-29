Every day until the unofficial end of summer is an opportunity to make lifetime memories. From county fairs to only-in-summer traditions, here’s to living it up this Labor Day weekend.

Celebrate summer at one of several county fairs

Labor Day weekend is almost the end of county fair season. Before the season fades, enjoy everything that makes a county fair so special and work one into your Labor Day plans.You’ve got plenty of options to choose. Calumet, Iowa, Portage, Shawano, Sheboygan and Walworth counties are hosting fairs this weekend.

The Walworth County Fair marks its 175th edition Labor Day weekend — that’s two years older than the Wisconsin State Fair.You’ll discover entertainment, including nationally known headliners, exquisite food, agricultural exhibits and special events.

Mark the end of summer by attending a heritage festival

Step back in time Labor Day weekend — no DeLorean required, either. New Glarus is hosting the Wilhelm Tell Festival. The event is a tribute to the legendary man who helped secure Swiss freedom in the 13th century. You’ll enjoy art in the park, a traditional Swiss choir and alphorns, and the signature, theatrical recreation of the Wilhelm Tell legend on Saturday, Aug. 31.

For another trip to the past, get your “ye olde” on at the Bristol Renaissance Faire. Take a trip to the year 1574 and revel in the entertainment, food and drink, costumes and an all-around atmosphere of the renaissance era. The final weekend of the Faire is Aug. 31 to Sept. 2.

Embrace the ancient traditions of the British Isles at the Wisconsin Highland Games. Visit the Waukesha Expo Center on Saturday, Aug. 31, and Sunday, Sept. 1, to see feats of strength and skill. Competitors seek to be the best in everything from piping, drumming and sheep herding to highland dance and heavy athletics.

Soak in the best of summer at seasonal experiences

Summer’s magical moments are tied to the ways we enjoy the season. Many of those experiences are limited time and coming to an end Labor Day weekend or the following weeks. Get out and enjoy them before they slip away until next year.

Find the perfect drive-in restaurant for cold ice cream and hot food.Rudy’s Drive-in has been a family tradition since 1933. They’ve got locations in both La Crosse and Sparta.You’ll love the look and feel of the classic drive-in, especially while enjoying their famous chili dog.

Show ski performances are another iconic tradition of summer in Wisconsin. Teams around the state razzle and dazzle with eye-catching costumes and impressive acts. Many put on their last show Labor Day weekend.One option to consider is the Mad-City Ski Team, an 11-time national champion. They put on a final show Sunday, Sept. 1.

Finally, add thrills to your Labor Day adventures at Bay Beach Amusement Park in Green Bay.While it’ll be open until the end of September, the family attraction is a quintessential summertime experience.Tickets for rides still cost only 25 cents — an incredible deal for ear-to-ear smiles.

Check out the Wonders of Wisconsin

Wisconsin has so many memorable destinations to visit it’s almost overwhelming.Travel Wisconsin is here to help you with the Wonders of Wisconsin.These are our awe-inspiring, bucket list-worthy places to visit.

The Wonders of Wisconsin are full of surprises like the breathtaking sand dunes of Kohler-Andrae State Park. They’re also playgrounds for adventure such as the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore.Visiting the Wonders of Wisconsin is ideal to soak up the waning moments of summer.

Start your summer getaway at TravelWisconsin.com