MILWAUKEE — John Mercure and Julia Fello had the somber opportunity to speak with Vance Cramer on Wisconsin’s Afternoon News, a father who has been grappling with the heart-wrenching reality of his son’s disappearance.

Since the week of February 4th, Vance has been on the search for his 16-year old son, Isaiah, who has been missing.

The case took a somber turn recently with the discovery of a pair of headphones that were found, but made note, nothing else was discovered, “It was the only item found.”

Vance remains hopeful, and his commitment to holding onto hope is unwavering. As he put it, “I can never lose hope until I bring him home.”

The search for Vance Cramer’s son continues, and with it, the hope that one day, this family will be reunited.

