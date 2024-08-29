MADISON, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services confirms that two Wisconsinites have died and another is hospitalized from West Nile virus so far this year.

State health leader confirmed these three human cases detected this year came from individuals in Outagamie, Fond du Lac and Brown Counties. Furthermore, the virus has been detected in mosquitos, animals and some “healthy blood donors” across the state.

West Nile virus spreads to humans, birds and other animals through mosquito bites. In most cases, the virus is contracted by mosquitos from infected birds, according to the Wisconsin Department of Health and Human Services.

RELATED: West Nile Virus found in mosquitoes in Milwaukee area

“DHS is saddened to hear about the deaths of Wisconsin residents from West Nile Virus,” said Traci DeSalvo, DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases Director. “Although people with weakened immune systems tend to be at greatest risk, severe West Nile virus can occur in people of all ages. It is important for all Wisconsinites to take steps to prevent mosquito bites when outdoors.”

Health leaders say most people who are infected don’t experience symptoms, and that the virus does not spread through person-to-person, animal-to-animal, or animal-to-person contact. On average, the state sees 18 cases of West Nile Virus every year. Most of those cases occur during August and September, Wisconsin health leaders confirmed.

Wisconsin’s DHS offered the following tips on how to avoid West Nile Virus by protecting yourself and loved ones from mosquito bites:

Avoid mosquito bites Apply an insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR3535 to exposed skin and clothing. Treat clothing with permethrin prior to heading outdoors; do not apply permethrin directly to skin. Consider rescheduling outdoor activities that occur during evening or early morning hours, when mosquitoes that spread WNV are most active. Wear long-sleeves, long pants, and socks when outdoors to help keep mosquitoes away from your skin.

Mosquito-proof your home Prevent mosquitoes from breeding around your home by removing stagnant water from items around your property. Empty standing water that has collected in tin cans, plastic containers, flower pots, discarded tires, roof gutters, and downspouts. Turn over wheelbarrows, kiddie pools, buckets, and small boats such as canoes and kayaks when not in use. Change the water in bird baths and pet dishes at least every three days. Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs; drain water from pool covers. Make sure window and door screens are intact and tightly fitted to prevent mosquitoes from getting into your home. Trim or mow tall grass, weeds, and vines since mosquitoes use these areas to rest during hot daylight hours.



This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP STORIES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Cudahy Man Walks Hundreds of Miles to Support Addiction Recovery & Mental Health