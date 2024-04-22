MILWAUKEE — During his arraignment for allegedly murdering and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson on their first date, 33-year-old Maxwell Anderson pleaded not guilty to three related charges and asked for his case to be moved to trial.

Court Commissioner Barry Phillips granted Anderson’s request to waive a preliminary hearing. He’ll be back in court on May 16.

Anderson is facing three charges: first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson of property other than a building.

A detailed criminal complaint alleges that Anderson and Robinson met for a date in early April. She was reported missing the next day — around the same time a severed leg was found in Cudahy. Her car was also found burned and abandoned.

Several more dismembered body parts have been discovered around the Milwaukee area since.

Anderson was not able to post his $5 million bail and will remain in jail.

This is a developing news story. The 620 WTMJ News Team will follow up on new details in this situation on the air and through our website, WTMJ.com.

