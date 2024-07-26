GREEN BAY, Wis. — After a patient offseason, the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Jordan Love have come to terms on a four-year, $220 million contract including a record-setting $75 million signing bonus, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The historic deal puts Love on par with Cincinatti’s Joe Burrow and Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence at roughly $55 million per year, making history for the quarterback position. Per Schefter, the deal also contains $155 million in guaranteed money.

Typically when athletes 'hold out' they don't show up early?



Jordan Love is different@jasonjwilde details this awesome story on Wisconsin's Morning News

Full interview: https://t.co/AdhstoyeJM pic.twitter.com/hsKEv7Mnt0 — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) July 23, 2024

RELATED: Mark Tauscher says $54 million per year for Jordan Love is a win for the Packers — Wisconsin’s Morning News

As training camp picks up, Love rejoins the team coming off a season in which he solidified himself as one of the game’s best young quarterbacks with 4,159 passing yards on 579 tosses for 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

This adds to a legacy of homegrown quarterbacks for the Green Bay Packers with Love, a 2020 first-round pick who played understudy to Aaron Rodgers to begin his career, succeeding the franchise’s former star.

The Packers hope to build on a 10-9 season in which they made the Playoffs and proved themselves ready to compete on both sides of the sport. Pre-season begins on August 10th with the regular season starting in the first week of September.

Now that Love’s contract is solidified, the team can fully focus its efforts on building a winning strategy and momentum heading into the season.

Jordan Love's new deal with Green Bay makes him the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history. #GoPackGo https://t.co/ZVo9IJslMW — 620 WTMJ (@620wtmj) July 27, 2024

RELATED: Jordan Love may not be practicing, but the starting quarterback is still productive at Green Bay training camp