MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department need help locating Sade Carleena Robinson.

Robinson was last seen in the area of N. Commerce and E. Pleasant on Monday.

Sade Charleen Robinson. Photo courtesy of Milwaukee Police Department.

She’s is 19 years old, 5 feet tall, and 135 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Robinson is possibly wearing a black coat, white-hooded sweatshirt, blue jean pants, and white shoes.

Anyone with information should contact Milwaukee Police Department, District 5, at 414-935-7252