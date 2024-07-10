The Wisconsin State Fair runs from August 1st to 11th, 2024.
Join WTMJ as the team heads down to the 2024 Wisconsin State Fair! Celebrate more than 170 years of tradition with amazing food, entertainment, attractions, agriculture & more! Your favorite WTMJ shows will be broadcast live from the Wisconsin State Fair Park daily alongside the WTMJ Street Team.
Cream Puff-a-Palooza — (Wednesday, July 31, 2024)
The Cream Puff-a-Palooza is back! No more waiting in line at 3 a.m. CST. No more hoping you get to the front before the cream puffs are all gone! Register for a 6-pack of delicious cream puffs below starting Monday, July 15th at 6 a.m.! It’s Cream Puff-a-Palooza, from the Wisconsin State Fair and WTMJ.
Click here for more information and contest rules.