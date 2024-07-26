MILWAUKEE — Two felony charges have been submitted against a 33-year-old Milwaukee woman named Anitra Burks who is accused of serious misconduct and abuse that led to the death of her 6-year-old stepson.

Burks was the primary caretaker of Zane Macttee-Adams, who died at the Milwaukee Campus of Children’s Wisconsin on July 22nd following emergency abdominal surgery upon his arrival. Medical staff and officers found significant injuries on Macttee-Adams, before electing to move to surgery.

A criminal complaint suggests that the 6-year-old was minimally responsive and was not able to walk on his own when he was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital the day before.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office submitted two charges against Burks: First-degree intentional homicide and felony neglect of a child. Her first date in court is the day this article is being published — Friday, July 26th, 2024.

This is a developing situation. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

