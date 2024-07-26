DELAFIELD, Wis. — It’s an iconic space once owned and operated by the Weissgerber family, and this week, the former Seven Seas restaurant on Lake Nagawicka in Delafield reopened under another well-known Wisconsin restaurant name: Bartolotta.

The Commodore, a Bartolotta Restaurant, is now open on Nagawicka Lake. The building, before it was Seven Seas, served many uses including Hasslinger’s Pleasant View Hotel & Resort when it opened in 1902.

Today, it’s been redeveloped in partnership with Jay Franke and HF Hospitality Group. The Commodore has been reimagined as a fine dining and events destination that pays tribute to the past, with several contemporary classic touches.

“The Commodore – A Bartolotta Restaurant, while contemporary, takes inspiration and is dedicated to the legacy and rich history of Nagawicka Lake and Lake Country,” said The Bartolotta Restaurants Owner and Co-Founder Chef Paul Bartolotta. He joined WTMJ’s Jeff Sherman on The Upswing on Friday, July 26th.

“We are excited to unveil this two-year project and bring this iconic property back to life. We view this as a long-term commitment to the Lake Country community as we are now custodians, building new legacies and memories for generations to come,” he explained on The Upswing. “We look forward to greeting our guests with the ‘hospitality heart’ that they have come to know and love from The Bartolotta Restaurants.”

The menu complements the romanticized nostalgia of timeless American classics, in a fresh and contemporary way, with dishes such as:

Beef Wellington for Two

Wiener Schnitzel — A dish that’s an interpretation of a breaded veal cutlet paying respect to Jack Weissgerber, former owner of Seven Seas.

Seared Georges Bay Sea Scallops

Roasted Atlantic Halibut



“The kitchen will celebrate Wisconsin’s bounty from farmers, cheesemakers, and creameries,” says Bartolotta. The Commodore will be open Wednesday through Sunday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. CST.

