Experience the holiday spirit in Austria and Germany, where the tradition of the Christkindlesmarkt began more than 600 years ago.

Explore Christmas markets alive with festive cheer and cultural treasures. Uncover the history and tastes of these incredible regions spending five relaxing nights in Innsbruck, where the spirit of Christmas is undeniable. Venture to the Alpine village of Seefeld via train; partake in the traditional taste of schnapps before you’re whisked away on an actual horse-drawn Christmas sleigh.

Head to Salzburg for an expert-guided walking tour and delight in dinner at the centuries-old St. Peter’s restaurant. Embark on the journey of a lifetime in this winter wonderland, where twinkling lights illuminate entire regions, and the spirit of Christmas is alive and well.

Interested in learning more about this trip? Click here to view the full brochure here in your web browser.

For booking, visit this webpage: https://gateway.gocollette.com/link/1169641. You can also call Collette at 1-877-263-1642 and refer to Booking No. 1169641. You can also email John at [email protected] for more information.

Image via Collette