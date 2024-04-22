MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — 31-year-old Lamar Hackett of Kenosha is facing at least eight separate charges related to drug possession, attempting to evade arrest and endangering public safety following his alleged attempt to flee from authorities, according to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Racine County authorities, the Kenosha man allegedly sped down WI-31 near S Green Bay Rd at more than double the speed limit just before midnight on April 21, 2024. Hackett allegedly turned on Biscayne Ave and was confronted by a Racine County deputy, who claimed that his car reeked of marijuana as he was approached for speeding.

Hackett allegedly tried to exit his car but returned when commanded by the deputy. When he was informed his car would be searched, Hackett allegedly told the deputy: “Dang, for real? I got open liquor in here. You’re gonna do me like that?”

That’s when he learned that Hackett was already under supervision for multiple prior violations including possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct.

The Kenosha man allegedly took off at high speeds, refusing to stop until he crashed into nearby woods and ran off. Once the chase reached that point, backup was called from the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, Mount Pleasant Police Department and City of Racine Police Department.

Using drones and K9s, the suspect was tracked through the woods through a swamp into a tent. A K9 officer allegedly located drugs that the suspect was accused of ditching during the pursuit, and by 12:34 a.m. on April 22, the suspect was brought into custody. After being medically cleared, he was brought to Racine County Jail.

As announced by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, the Kenosha man is facing the following charges:

Fleeing and Eluding

2 nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety Resisting or Obstructing

Possession of THC – Repeater

Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (5-15 grams) – Repeater

Possession of Narcotic Drugs – Repeater

Possession of Illegally Obtained Prescription Drugs

Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver – Repeater

His home was searched the next morning and a firearm was recovered. Racine County authorities say he’ll face an additional charge for that also.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up may be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

EXCLUSIVE: “This is a national healthcare crisis” — Vice President Kamala Harris analyzes women’s reproductive rights & Wisconsinites on Spanning the State