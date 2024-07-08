MILWAUKEE – With the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee one week away, there are already signs to prep work underway across downtown.

Already on many downtown streets, temporary tow-away zone signs have begun to pop up on several downtown streets, advising drivers that no parking will be permitted between now and July 21st.

The Milwaukee County Transit System is also preparing for what their service will look like during the convention; MCTS today has unveiled their downtown detours map:

Image Credit: Milwaukee County Transit System

Several routes that would normally pass through what will from July 15th through the 18th fall under the RNC’s restricted zones, including both the highly-utilized Route 30 line and the CONNECT1 Bus Rapid Transit line, will temporarily re-route north and south at 12th and Milwaukee Streets. The routes will move east and west along a stretch of Walnut and Pleasant Streets, and then return to their usual stops.

“We welcome delegates and visitors to the RNC and look forward to helping you make the most of Milwaukee County and have a wonderful experience during your visit. While we’re ready for this worldwide event, we ask everyone to allow more time in your travel plans and know that security measures could change service on short notice,” says MCTS President Denise Wandke.

MCTS says detours could start as soon as July 11th, when fencing around the security perimeter begins to go up. Throughout the length of the convention and the day after it ends, MCTS will serve only the existing bus stops located outside of the Vehicle Screening and Pedestrian Restricted Security Perimeter.

For safety reasons, riders are asked to go to an existing bus stop as there are no temporary stops. Only those stops outside the detour zone will be served.

Service is expected to return to normal once the fencing and any street closures end, sometime on Friday, July 19.

For more information, you can click here.

