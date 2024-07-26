MILWAUKEE – The Milwaukee Brewers will honor the legendary former outfielder this weekend at American Family Field.

The 2011 National League MVP will be inducted into the Walk of Fame on Sunday, during a pre-game ceremony. Braun will be joined by other notable Brewers alums like J.J. Hardy and Corey Hart.

Only 23 people have been inducted into the Brewers Walk of Fame, including players, coaches, and executives.

Brewers President of Business Operations Rick Schlesinger met with Braun earlier this week.

“Looking at Brauny, he looks like he could put the gloves on and get at the home plate and start hitting. He’s in great shape, the guy doesn’t age,” said Schlesinger.

Schlesinger added that Braun and his family are thrilled about celebrating this honor with fans in Milwaukee.

Following the ceremony, first pitch is set for 1:10 this Sunday afternoon, as the Brewers battle the Miami Marlins. The first 10,000 ticketed fans will get an exclusive Robin Yount t-shirt during entry.

Press play above to listen to the full interview between the hosts of Wisconsin’s Midday News and Rick Schlesinger.