MILWAUKEE — In a Friday morning news conference, Milwaukee County Sheriff Denita Ball and Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman confirmed the severed leg found in Cudahy belonged to a missing woman named Sade Robinson.

Despite confirming the leg belonged to Robinson, authorities say they have not yet confirmed whether the other human remains found across the Milwaukee area belonged to this same victim. Their investigation is ongoing and they will likely release more information once they can confirm the identity of these other remains.

Milwaukee-area law enforcement has searched for any other suspects or victims related to this case, but to this point of their investigation, no one else appears to be involved in what Sheriff Ball described as a “heinous crime.”

As of this point in the investigation, Milwaukee area authorities say they are still searching for Robinson’s other remains. To be clear — it remains possible the other remains they found could belong to Robinson, but they are unable to confirm that to this point.

The suspect, Maxwell Anderson, was arrested in a traffic stop near his home on April 4. A search warrant was obtained and conducted for his home. More details on this are outlined in the criminal complaint issued earlier this morning.

Anderson is facing charges of first-degree intentional homicide, arson and mutilating a corpse; he faces life in prison if convicted on the first-degree intentional homicide charge.

