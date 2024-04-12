WAUWATOSA – Maxwell Anderson has officially been charged with the death of missing Sade Robinson.
A criminal complaint sent to WTMJ charges Anderson with homicide in Robinson’s death, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building.
This is a breaking news story; more information will be provided as it becomes available.
