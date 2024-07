Milwaukee– Parking restrictions for the RNC are set to be implemented in phases, with the first covering the staging perimeter beginning this past weekend. As more phases roll out, parking around the various venues of the convention will begin to shut down. The map below shows where and when each phase will go into effect.

Parking will also be restricted around the Summerfest Grounds and Kimpton Journeyman Hotel as there will also be special RNC related events happening in that area as well.