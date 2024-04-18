MILWAUKEE — More human remains were discovered along Lake Michigan on Thursday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says they believe these body parts belong to late 19-year-old Sade Robinson, who was allegedly murdered and dismembered by Maxwell Anderson.

According to a release issued by the County Sheriff’s Office, someone was walking near the 3300-block of Marina Rd near the Lake Michigan shoreline just after 7:30 a.m. CST on Thursday, April 18, 2024 when they stumbled upon what were unmistakenly human remains.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Milwaukee authorities say severed leg belonged to missing woman, no more victims or suspects expected

Anderson, who faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and Arson of Property. The original murder was expected to have taken place on April 2 with the victim’s body parts found across the County in the weeks that followed.

On Friday, April 19, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office will deploy a sonar detection boat to search for more remains or other evidence that will help them bring this case full circle and offer ample evidence to prove Anderson guilty.

The search began when Robinson’s leg was found in Cuadhy’s Warnimont Park with other body parts later found along other parts of the Lake Michigan shoreline.

RELATED: Maxwell Anderson charged with three felonies including homicide

Milwaukee County authorities offered the following comment for Robinson’s grieving loved ones:

“Our thoughts and prayers and the full support of this agency remain with Robinson’s family and loved ones, as they grieve and process her tragic loss.”

This is a developing news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued if further details are revealed.

TOP HEADLINES FROM THE 620 WTMJ NEWS TEAM:

READ: Wisconsin Special Olympics 5v5 State Basketball Tournament in Milwaukee