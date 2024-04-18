MILWAUKEE — The family of Maxwell Anderson, who is accused of killing and dismembering 19-year-old Sade Robinson, has released a statement following Anderson’s arrest and subsequent homicide charges:

“On behalf of myself and my family, I would like to express our deepest sympathy and heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of Sade Robinson. We are shocked and devasted by her senseless death,” said Steven Anderson in the statement released by Kuchler & Cotton, the law firm that court records show is representing Maxwell Anderson.

“To Sade’s mother and father, words cannot express our sorrow for the incomprehensible pain and grief you are going through. We join the entire community in celebrating Sade’s life,” Anderson concluded.

Earlier today, more human remains were discovered along Lake Michigan. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says they believe the torso and arm that was found belong to Robinson.

Milwaukee County authorities also offered the following comment for Robinson’s grieving loved ones in their announcement of today’s discovery:

“Our thoughts and prayers and the full support of this agency remain with Robinson’s family and loved ones, as they grieve and process her tragic loss.”

The search began when Robinson’s leg was found in Cuadhy’s Warnimont Park on April 2 with other body parts later found along other parts of the Lake Michigan shoreline. She was reported missing on April 1 after not showing up for her shift at Pizza Shuttle on Farwell Ave.

Anderson is facing life in prison and has been charged with First Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and Arson of Property. He will be in court on Monday, April 22 for a preliminary hearing.

