UPDATE at 4:30 p.m. CST on Monday, Jan. 20: Most schools in Southeast Wisconsin are closing for Tuesday, January 21, 2025, due to extreme cold across the region. If you are a parent or guardian of a school-aged child, please check your local school district’s website and social media for confirmation.

The most recent school districts to announce closures for Tuesday include Waukesha, Menomonee Falls, Mukwonago, Shorewood, Germantown, New Berlin, Oconomowoc, Racine and Kenosha-area schools.

MILWAUKEE — School districts across Wisconsin are canceling classes for Tuesday, January 21 ahead of a second day of sub-zero temperatures coming out of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The biggest domino to fall thus far comes in the form of Milwaukee Public Schools, which are remaining closed with temperatures expected to fall as low as -10 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday morning. The following message was posted to their website:

“Weather Alert: Due to extreme cold, Milwaukee Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, January 21, 2025. This includes all schools and Central Services. All Tuesday after-school activities are canceled. Thank you, and be safe.”

Additionally, Stoughton Area Schools closing their schools due to the extreme cold warning, as confirmed by the following social media post:

The Slinger School District will also be closed on January 21, but the Kool Kids Club will remain OPEN. Click here for their announcement post.

According to the Oak Creek-Franklin Joint School District’s Facebook post, they will also remain closed on Tuesday for a day that they clarified will not need to be made up at a later date.

“This means all District schools and buildings will be closed, and all after-school activities are canceled tomorrow. All OC Recreational activities, events, and community rentals are also canceled tomorrow,” their statement declared.

Delavan-Darien School District has announced its own closure for Tuesday, Jan. 21, citing the extreme cold warning in effect through Noon on January 21.

The Racine Unified School District announced via its website that schools are closed because of the extreme cold on Tuesday as well.

