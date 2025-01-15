MILWAUKEE — The father and son charged with destroying a controversial mural on Milwaukee’s east side plead not guilty.

Peter and Zechariah Mehler were arranged in court on January 15 on felony criminal damage to property charges. The charges stem from an incident on September 15 when surveillance cameras caught them using an axe and hammer to tear down a controversial mural at Holton and Locust depicting a swastika intertwined with the Jewish Star of David.

The court found probable cause during the arraignment, and bound both men over for trial.

Pro-Palestinian mural at Holton and Locust vandalized.

The pro-Palestian mural was also vandalized the night day before with black paint that covered the image and the words “the irony of becoming what you hated”. Building owner Ihsan Atta said that he put up the mural to call attention to the Israel-Hamas war. The Mehlers have not been charged with the mural’s vandalism.

Both are due back in court on January 30 for a bail/bond hearing. Signature bond was set for $1,000 each.