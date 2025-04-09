WAUPUN — The former warden of the Waupun Correcitonal Institution has agreed to plea to a felony misconduct charge connected to the deaths of two inmates at Wisconsin’s oldest prison, according to court records.

Randall Hepp Eight originally pleaded not guilty the felony charge in August of 2024. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for April 28th.

Hepp is among nine former employees at the prison who were originally charged in connection with the deaths of 24-year-old Cameron Williams and 62-year-old Donald Maier. One of those employees, 42-year-old Jeramie Chalker, had a misconduct charge dismissed on April 1st.

PREVIOIUS COVERAGE: Nine people including Waupun warden arrested in connection to four in-custody deaths

Last May, Hepp announced that he planned to retire at the end of June and that Deputy Warden Brad Mlodzik would take over. Hepp was then arrested about two weeks after the announcement along with the eight other individuals.

According to criminal complaints, Williams died of a stroke in October 2023. His body went undiscovered for at least 12 hours.

Maier died of dehydration and malnutrition. He had severe mental health problems but either refused or wasn’t given his medication in the eight days leading up to his February 2024 death.

Federal investigators also have been looking into an alleged smuggling ring involving Waupun prison employees. Governor Tony Evers office has said the probe has resulted in the suspension of nearly a dozen employees. A former prison worker pleaded guilty in September to smuggling cellphones, tobacco and drugs into the facility in exchange for money.

Waupun inmates have filed a class-action lawsuit alleging mistreatment and a lack of health care.

As of March, seven people have died at the facility, which first opened in the 1850s. Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike have been calling for years to close it. Concerns about local job losses and the cost of building a replacement prison have been stymied progress.