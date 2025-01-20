MILWAUKEE — A Manitowoc man faces 25 years in prison for receipt of child pornography. 49-year-old Robert Nytes pled guilty to the federal charge after a law enforcement investigation in August 2023 found that Nytes “repeatedly sexually assaulted a minor and used the child to create pornography which he then uploaded to the cloud for receipt on his various electronic devices”.

At the sentencing hearing, the judge said Nytes’ crime was “horrendous”, noting the “profound effects that Nytes had imposed upon his victim” and pointing to “Nytes’ history of abusing children”.

Court records show that Nytes is a lifetime registrant on the Wisconsin Sexual Offender Registry based on a 1995 2nd degree sexual assault of a child conviction in Sheboygan County.

Once he completes his federal prison sentence, Nytes will spend the remainder of his life on supervised release and continue to be registered as a sex offender under state and federal law.

