MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services confirms the first pediatric death related to influenza, commonly known as the flu, in Wisconsin.

“We are saddened to announce the season’s first death of a child from flu in Wisconsin, and our deepest sympathy goes out to this child’s family,” said State Health Officer Paula Tran. “Respiratory viruses remain a significant health concern, especially in children. If you or your loved ones have not received your flu or COVID-19 vaccine yet this season, it’s not too late. Vaccines are safe, effective, and save lives.”

There have been 16 pediatric influenza-associated deaths reported across the country this season.

Health officials say respiratory illness activity is currently high in Wisconsin, and that the best prevention is getting vaccinated to help prevent illness or reduce the severity of symptoms or serious complications from getting sick.

DHS encourages everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19. They also recommend healthy habits to prevent the spread of germs including:

Washing their hands often with soap and water for 20 seconds.

Avoiding touching their nose, eyes, and mouth.

Staying home and away from others if they feel sick.

Avoiding being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.

Covering their nose and mouth when they cough or sneeze and encouraging children to do the same.

Wearing a high-quality mask around others to prevent the spread of respiratory illness.

DHS provides a Weekly Respiratory Report or on the Respiratory Illness Activity webpage so people can see currently levels of illness and spread.