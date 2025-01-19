MILWAUKEE — An 80-year-old man was found dead of “probable hypothermia” during frigid weather early Sunday morning.

Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office said the man was found dead just before 7 a.m. on 1/19/25 on a sidewalk near 12th St. and Orchard St.

Initial investigation suggests he fell around 2 a.m. and became incapacitated due to the cold weather. MCMEO is investigating the death as “probable hypothermia.”

MCMEO will conduct an autopsy on Monday.

Sunday morning temperatures in the Milwaukee area were in the single digits. This comes as the National Weather Service issued a cold weather advisory for Sunday at 6 p.m. through noon Tuesday. Wind chills could reach 30 degrees below zero, making frostbite possible in less than 30 minutes.