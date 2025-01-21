UPDATE at 12:15 p.m. on January 21: The National Weather Service issues a Cold Weather Advisory that remains in effect midnight CST tonight for south central and southeast Wisconsin. The Extreme Cold Warning expired at Noon.

Wind chills of -15 to -25 degrees are expected during this period, which may lead to frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 to 30 minutes. Wind chills are expected to slowly improve after midnight tonight.

Bundle up and cover all exposed skin if you have to go outdoors into tonight!

SULLIVAN, Wis. — The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Cold Warning for all of southern Wisconsin until Noon on January 21.

Dangerous wind chills in the -30 to -35 range will continue through mid-morning, supporting the potential for frost bite in as little as 15 to 25 minutes. Health officials remind the public to dress warm and cover all exposed skin if needing to be outside this morning.

Wind chills will improve into the afternoon, but Cold Weather Advisories remain in effect until Midnight on January 22.

The National Weather Service says light snow is expected throughout the day on Wednesday, with accumulations are expected to remain below an inch in most locations, though a few locations in south-central and southeastern Wisconsin could see totals in the 1-2 inch range.