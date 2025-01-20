MILWAUKEE – One day of the coldest temperatures so far this winter down, two more to go.

Arctic air continues to spill into the region, with a steady breeze from the northwest enhancing wind chills. A Cold Weather Advisory has been issued for all of Southeast Wisconsin until noon Tuesday. An Extreme cold Warning goes into effect at midnight tonight until noon Tuesday for Jefferson, Fond Du Lac, Sheboygan, Dodge, Washington and Ozaukee counties. Wind chills near 35 below will be possible tonight with frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

A chart showing when the coldest wind chills will impact areas across Southeast Wisconsin during this week’s frigid stretch. Image Credit: National Weather Service

“The coldest part of this air mass arrives tonight. Overnight lows will fall close to -10 near the lake and -15 inland. That is actual air temperature numbers, wind chills will approach if not surpass 30 below!” says Storm Team 4 Meteorologist Tyler Moore.

Air temperatures are starting off below zero this morning with highs today in the single digits above zero. Wind chills will range from 30 to 15 below zero. There’s also a low chance for a couple flurries later in the day.

Safety tips for navigating the cold, along with a map showing where Extreme Cold Warning will take effect Tuesday morning. Image Credit: National Weather Service

Sunny skies continue on Tuesday, but once again highs will barely get on the positive side of zero in the afternoon.

The start of a slow warm up will happen throughout the day on Wednesday as highs push back into the 20s. A warm front that will bring the chance for some light snow showers and breezy winds.

Temperatures will get back near normal heading into the weekend.

